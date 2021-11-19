KCPD detective faced trial for killing Cameron Lamb. Here’s how family remembered him

A Kansas City police detective went on trial last week for the killing of Cameron Lamb, a mechanic and father of three.

The 26-year-old was fatally shot on Dec. 3, 2019, by Det. Eric DeValkenaere, who faced a manslaughter charge in Lamb’s death.

Family and friends who spoke at a vigil after the killing remembered Lamb as a happy, helpful man who adored his kids.

“His children was crazy about him, just like he was crazy about his children,” said Aqil Bey, Lamb’s stepfather.

Lamb was a “momma’s boy,” who checked-in with family daily, he said.

Lamb had reached a stage in his life where he was realizing his talents. Family members said he had discovered a love of cars shortly before his death. He was willing to help anyone with anything, from fixing a car to mowing their lawn or changing a light bulb, Bey recalled.

“It’s a shame. It’s a lowdown shame when you can’t get into your own home, not thinking something is going down and something happens like this,” he said. “Can’t nobody tell nobody how to grieve, when to grieve.”

Lamb’s mother, Laurie Bey, went to the vigil wearing the clothes Lamb had on the last time she saw him.

While speaking during a protest in the summer of 2020, Laurie Bey recalled the day she learned of her son’s killing as “the worst day of my life.”

She had sent him a “Good morning son,” Facebook message that day, she recalled. His reply of “Hey, what’s up mama,” would be their last interaction.

Laurie Bey said her youngest child and only son was her “everything.”

“He was not the precious lamb of God but he was the precious lamb that God blessed me with,” she said at a news conference announcing charges against DeValkenaere in June 2020. “I thank God for allowing me to be his mother if only for a little while.”

In April, Laurie Bey spoke to The Star after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

She said she hoped the outcome in the Chauvin trial would be the start of a change in law enforcement.

“For one, why is it that we always have to die at the hands of the police?” she said. “The only thing basically that we want is to be treated like you all.”

Before prosecutors rested their case on Nov. 10, Lamb’s mother was called to the witness stand where she identified several photos of her with her son and pictures of him with his children.