KCPD ends standoff with man who brought out rifle, set house on fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital in regard to a domestic violence assault.

On arrival, officers contacted a woman who stated she had been inside a residence with a man when a disturbance broke out, during the course of the disturbance the man threatened the woman with a gun.

The man was believed to be armed and refused to come outside when officers attempted to make contact. Officers tried to convince him to peacefully exit the residence.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers decided to deescalate and surround the residence to prevent escape and protect nearby residents.

They called for an operation 100/police standoff to bring additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene to bring a peaceful resolution to this situation.

Officers were updated that several children and pets were inside of the home.

At one point, the man emerged from a second story window armed with a rifle, and climbed out on the roof, numerous kids emerged and followed him onto the roof.

After a short time the kids all climbed down a ladder into a courtyard and the man reentered the residence.

Around 2:30 p.m., multiple children and dogs exited the residence and were brought to safety with family. It is believed the man was the only occupant inside of the home at that time

As negotiation efforts continued, the male subject is believed to have ignited a flame from within the home causing it to catch fire. KCFD was called to assist and worked to control the flames from behind an armored vehicle and help prevent surrounding homes from damage.

As the house fire grew, the man exited the residence armed with a rifle. Officers gave verbal commands to the man to drop any weapons and to walk away from the fire.

Around 6:30 p.m., the man complied with verbal commands and was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the hospital to check for injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

