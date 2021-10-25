KCPD identifies 18-year-old as victim of 2nd fatal shooting Sunday in Kansas City

Police have identified an 18-year-old as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, the second within 90 minutes.

Devin Jacobs, who turned 18 last month, was found unresponsive after 11 p.m. in front of a home in the area of East 113th Terrace and Askew Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a disturbance between Jacobs and at least one suspect led up to the shooting.

Jacobs’ killing marked the 126th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 160 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 126 killings.

Less than two hours earlier, police responded to a different shooting. A 38-year-old man who had been shot collapsed after walking into a gas station at 5901 Troost Ave. trying to find help. He died at a hospital.

Police asked anyone with information on either shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health.

As part of this project, The Star seeks the community’s help. To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.