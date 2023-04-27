KCPD identify 22-year-old man who died in Independence Plaza neighborhood shooting

Kansas City police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Anthony Garcia, 22, was declared dead at the scene around the 800 block of Prospect Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Detectives were called to the area just before 10 p.m. and discovered Garcia suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel provided treatment, but shortly after, the 22-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 55th so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the second-deadliest on record, there were 171 homicides.

The homicide was also the second fatal shooting police responded to that night in the metro area.

Before 8:30 p.m. police were called to an officer-involved shooting where a Kansas City, Kansas police officer shot and killed a food delivery driver identified by family as 25-year-old Amaree’ya Henderson, in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Avenue, near the 12th Street bridge that crosses the Kansas river.

Henderson’s family told The Star that the 25-year-old was not armed and had been finishing his final Door Dash delivery of the night, when an officer pulled him over for an alleged traffic violation.

Kansas City police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.