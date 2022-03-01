Kansas City police investigate suspicious death at East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Tuesday morning, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department said in an email.

Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to the intersection East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road after a railroad employee found the body near some train tracks west of the intersection.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drake said they believe the victim is an adult.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and were processing it, looking for evidence and canvassing the area for potential witnesses.

A woman in her 40s who lives near the scene said they heard what sounded like several gunshots between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. She did not step outside.

“We hear gunshots all the time,” said the woman, who declined to give her name.

The body was found near Smith-Hale Middle School. Drake said the school is not on lock down and hasn’t been affected.