KCPD investigate ‘suspicious death’ after relative found woman dead in apartment

Kansas City police responded Saturday morning to a medical emergency call at an apartment in the 4000 block of East 56th Terrace.

Officers arrived at about 10:15 a.m. to the apartment where the individual who called police said he was conducting a wellness check on a relative he hadn’t heard from. The man told police he found his relative, a woman, deceased in the apartment, police said.

Crime scene investigators were also at the scene collecting evidence, while homicide detectives were canvassing the apartment complex for potential witnesses, according to spokesperson, Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death that is likely a homicide, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.