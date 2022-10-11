KCPD investigates after photographer apparently injured by Davante Adams at Chiefs game

A cameraman has filed a police report alleging he was injured in an assault when Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams shoved him following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory on Monday night, a Kansas City police spokesman said.

Kansas City police are investigating the incident and expect it to take more than one to two days, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

According to a police account of the incident, the victim of the alleged assault was a photographer at the football game at Arrowhead Stadium and “he was pushed to the ground causing injury” after the game. The photographer made his own arrangements to be taken to a hospital for treatment at which time he called police.

The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit will investigate the incident and upon completion will coordinate with the appropriate city or state prosecutor to determine whether any charges are warranted, Becchina said.

During the game, Adams had a big night, catching three passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But in the final plays from scrimmage, he collided with a fellow teammate, and a pass from Raiders’ Derek Carr fell incomplete, sealing the team’s loss.

Adams was seen on live television pushing a cameraman to the ground following the Chiefs’ come-from-behind victory as he was headed to the locker room. After the shove, the cameraman was seen falling backward onto the ground.

Adams later apologized on Twitter.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams said on Twitter. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me . . MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Star reporter Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.