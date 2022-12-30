KCPD investigating Friday shooting by KCK officers that left one man dead

Kansas City police are investigating after multiple Kansas City, Kansas officers shot and killed a man early Friday morning.

A man called Kansas City, Kansas police looking for aid after his car broke down at 8:04 a.m. near 92nd and Parallel Parkway. His car was stopping traffic, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City police.

She explained that Kansas City police have been investigating police shootings in Kansas City, Kansas for the last few months as part of a recent agreement between the departments.

A Kansas City, Kansas officer arrived to the scene and discovered an abandoned vehicle. Then, a man emerged from woods nearby and pointed a gun at the officer, according to Foreman.

The man jumped into the police car and began driving west on the parkway, she said.

More Kansas City, Kansas officers were called to the area. As they approached from the east, the man did a U-turn, only to find more police closing in.

Shortly after, the man stopped the police car and officers began to conduct a check of the vehicle.

At some point, Foreman said, the man exited the police car and pointed a gun at officers.

Police then fired multiple shots at him, she said. The exact number of officers who discharged their weapon is unclear, Foreman said.

Emergency medical services personnel attempted to treat him, but he was later declared dead at the scene.

There was a gun discovered at the scene but Foreman was unable to disclose where it was found.

Each officer was placed on administrative leave as part of police policy, Foreman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.