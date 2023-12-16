KCPD investigating homicide near 4400 block of Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died after a shooting near the 4400 block of Garfield on Saturday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the scene on an EMS call.

Upon arrival, they contacted the calling party, who led them to a residence nearby where an adult was located inside unresponsive.

The victim appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Eric Hayden.

After further investigation of the bodily trauma and evidence, detectives ruled the shooting a homicide.

The circumstances of what led up to this incident are currently unknown. A person of interest has not been identified and police do not have anyone in custody.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

