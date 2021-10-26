KCPD looks for missing man, 29; family says they’re worried for his mental well-being

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing in Kansas City.

Landon Isabell, 29, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, police said in a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms and chest.

Isabell is about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

“Family is worried about his mental well-being,” police said in the release.

Isabell also drives a 2017 white Honda HRV with the Missouri license plate number: JF0U1P.

Anyone who sees Isabell, his car, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Patrick Riley with the department’s missing person unit, at 816-234-5136.