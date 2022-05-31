KCPD officer in Greitens ride-along is son of a city council member, court records show

The Kansas City police officer at the center of a criminal investigation for his role in the former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ride-along in April is Capt. David Loar, according to court records.

Loar remains on paid suspension during the ongoing investigation. He is the son of Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar and had previously been assigned to the North Patrol Division located in Platte County.

The police department had not identified Loar as the officer under investigation. The department announced late last month that it had launched a criminal investigation for possibly violating Missouri law that strictly prohibits political activity while on the job.

Loar is identified as the officer who is the subject of the investigation in a court order from Presiding Platte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Fincham appointing Darrell Moore as special prosecutor in the case. The Star obtained a copy of the document.

Moore, a former Greene County prosecuting attorney and Missouri deputy attorney general, is the executive director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. He told The Star that the investigation is narrow and would determine whether the KCPD employee violated state statute involving political activity.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a KCPD spokeswoman, said the identity of the officer is a closed record because it’s a personnel issue.

Loar was recently promoted to captain. He is listed on the KCPD website as the Watch III commander at North Patrol and assigned to work from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Teresa Loar could not be reached for comment.

During the ride, Greitens posted a video on social media featuring the ride-along that originated from the North Patrol Division. The video at one point showed an image of an unmarked KCPD vehicle. In one tweet, Greitens said, “Tonight, I’m riding along the @kcpolice,” according to screenshots posted online.

KCPD requested the campaign take down the video. In a statement at the time, KCPD said official approval to film during the ride along was not obtained in advance.

Greitens later deleted the post.

Missouri law includes provisions that specifically deal with Kansas City police. Included in the prohibition on officers or other department employees from being connected with political work on behalf of candidates “while on duty or while wearing the official uniform of the department.”

The ride-along came hours after the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, one of Greitens’ Republican opponents in the race for U.S. Senate.

The Star’s Cortlynn Stark contributed reporting.