KCPD officer under investigation after Eric Greitens ride along no longer with department

The Kansas City police captain who was involved in a ride along with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in April is no longer with the police department, according to a department spokeswoman.

David Loar had been on paid suspension during the ongoing investigation. His last day with the department was June 12. Loar is the son of Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar and had previously been assigned to the North Patrol Division located in Platte County.

He had been with the police department since January 1996.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman, said she is prohibited by Missouri law from disclosing whether Loar resigned or was terminated.

On April 22, Greitens, who is running for U.S. Senate, posted a video on social media featuring a ride along with with Kansas City police originating at the North Patrol Division. At one point, the video showed an image of an unmarked KCPD vehicle. In a tweet, Greitens said, “Tonight, I’m riding along with the @kcpolice,” according to a screenshot posted online.

The video was criticized as inappropriately politicizing the department.

The police department requested the Greitens campaign remove the video. In a statement, KCPD said official approval to film during the ride along was not obtained in advance.

Greitens later deleted the post.

The ride along is one of several controversies following Greitens. Earlier this week, he faced widespread condemnation over an ad that shows him holding a shotgun and hunting RINOs — Republicans in Name Only.

The police department had not identified Loar as the officer under investigation or who took Greitens on the ride along. However, the department announced in April that it had launched an investigation into Loar’s role in the ride along.

The investigation focused on whether Loar violated Missouri law that strictly prohibits political activity while on the job. Court records show no charges have been filed.

Loar’s name was listed in a court order from Platte County Presiding Judge Thomas Fincham appointing Darrell Moore as special prosecutor in the case. The Star obtained a copy of the court order.

Story continues

Moore had previously served as Greene County prosecutor and Missouri deputy attorney general. He is now the executive director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. He had previously told The Star that the scope of his investigation would examine whether Loar violated state law involving political activity.

Moore could not be reached for comment.

Missouri law provides provisions that specifically deal with the Kansas City Police Department. Included in the prohibition on officers or other department workers from being connected with political work on behalf of candidates “while on duty or while wearing the official uniform of the department.”

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed reporting.