KCPD searching for missing 66-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing woman last seen near the 2900 block of Brighton Ave.

Bonnie Olds, 66, has grey or brown hair and was seen on foot in unknown clothing near 2900 Brighton Ave. on January 6, around 9 a.m.

Her family is concerned for her safety. FOX4 will update you as more details come along.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at 816-324-5043 or 911.

