KCPD sounds alarm after thieves break into River Market condominium, steal packages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thieves break into a River Market condominium, steal packages and leave.

“It’s gross, it’s not real fair either,” Joe Miller, who lives in the condominium, said.

Kansas City police are now sounding the alarm on a problem they say is growing, especially at this time of year.

This marks the first holiday season in Missouri where stealing packages, no matter the worth, is an automatic felony.

In photos, you can see some women walk through the lobby moments after stealing a few packages.

The next couple of images shows them in the act. Finally, they get what they want load up this Hyundai and off they go.

FOX4 has blurred the faces of the women because they have not yet been charged.







“It’s a shame that people are driven to do such a thing, you know most folks are just doing their best to get by and they order gifts and things they genuinely need and for them to just up and disappear,” Miller said.

“It’s that time of the year, the holiday season, more and more people shopping online, ordering packages,” Capt. Corey Carlisle with KCPD said.

The problem such an issue, KCPD is running coordinated stings to put a stop these thieves.

There first one targeting the Brookside, Waldo, and Plaza areas, places where they say they see high numbers of these crimes.

Their plan to run them throughout the entirety of the holiday season.

“It’s concerning, I’m generally a pretty careful person but you know even in spite of that bad things still happen to you,” Miller said.

This marks the first Christmas season in Missouri where committing this crime is automatically a felony charge. It does not matter the cost of the package or if it’s one, two or 20, it’s a felony.

FOX4 asked KCPD what you should do to prevent yourself from being victim.

They say try to ensure you are home when packages arrive.

If possible have them sent secure places – such as amazon lockers

If it’s happened to you in the past report it – that helps them gain intel on areas where this problem is a concern- and to nab criminals.

KCPD says the case at that River Market condominium remains an open investigation.

Bottom line, they say they need your help, no matter how big or small, if you have items that get stolen, report. If the total is less than $2,000, you can report online.

The best defense, any sort of video surveillance, so if they strike and hit you, you get them on camera.

