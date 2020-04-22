KCSA Strategic Communications Cannabis & Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view company presentations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from KCSA's April 20th Cannabis and Psychedelics conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

April 20th Presenting Companies:

Company Name Ticker(s) Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. Private Company Psybio Therapeutics, Inc. Private Company Eleusis Ltd. Private Company Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (BYAS) Private Company ATAI Life Sciences AG Private Company Fire & Flowers Holding Corp. (OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF) 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT) MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) The Valens Company (OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS) MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX: MEDIF| TSX: LABS) Tabula Rasa Ventures Private Company

Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications, said, "I'd like to thank all the speakers that joined us for the KCSA Cannabis and Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference. We heard presentations from industry experts on the applications of psychedelics in the treatment of mental health, as well as insights on the future of the cannabis industry and the strategies operators are implementing to build their operations during the next phase of the sector's evolution."

About KCSA Strategic Communications

Now in its 50th year, KCSA Strategic Communications (www.kcsa.com) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

