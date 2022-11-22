KCSO: 2 arrested; ghost gun, drugs seized

Nov. 21—Two Bakersfield residents were arrested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies Sunday on suspicion of weapons and drugs charges, according to a KCSO news release issued Monday.

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue related to a "firearms investigation," the news release said. They found "several" firearms such as a non-serialized rifle, commonly known as a ghost gun, a high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, the news release added.

Michael Jones, 41, and Kassandra Norris, 26, were arrested and booked on suspicion of weapons and drugs charges.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.