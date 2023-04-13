KCSO: 2 men rob Arvin gas station, lead deputies on long chase

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Apr. 12—Two men were arrested Tuesday after the Kern County Sheriff's Office accused them of using a gun to steal money from an Arvin gas station and leading deputies on a car chase that ended when their vehicle hit a pole in California City.

Johnell Hames, 21, and Jaylen Tibbets, 19, allegedly stole money from a Shell gas station at 1632 S. Comanche Road and then fled the area in a black sedan on Highway 58 before deputies arrived to the scene, KCSO wrote in a news release.

Deputies found the car going at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Road and began pursuing them, KCSO stated. It added that the suspects crashed into a pole along the 8100 block of Heather Avenue, where both men were arrested.