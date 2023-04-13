KCSO: 2 men rob Arvin gas station, lead deputies on long chase

Apr. 12—Two men were arrested Tuesday after the Kern County Sheriff's Office accused them of using a gun to steal money from an Arvin gas station and leading deputies on a car chase that ended when their vehicle hit a pole in California City.

Johnell Hames, 21, and Jaylen Tibbets, 19, allegedly stole money from a Shell gas station at 1632 S. Comanche Road and then fled the area in a black sedan on Highway 58 before deputies arrived to the scene, KCSO wrote in a news release.

Deputies found the car going at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Road and began pursuing them, KCSO stated. It added that the suspects crashed into a pole along the 8100 block of Heather Avenue, where both men were arrested.