KCSO: 3 arrested after body found in Mojave

Sep. 1—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three individuals following their investigation into a woman's body found at 8:33 a.m. Aug. 15 with a gunshot wound to the head in the desert area off Sierra Highway, near Backus Road, in Mojave.

Jahquan Davenport, 26, Jaysean Davenport, 18, And Antonae James, 18, were all arrested on suspicion of homicide, according to a KCSO news release.

The coroner's office has not yet released any information regarding the victim, pending the confirmation of the identity of the remains, which were decomposed.