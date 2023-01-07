KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home

Jan. 6—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home.

Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Detective Perkins by calling 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.