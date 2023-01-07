KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home

The Bakersfield Californian
Jan. 6—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home.

Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Detective Perkins by calling 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

