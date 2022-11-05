KCSO announces arrest woman on suspicion of drug charge, child endangerment

Nov. 4—The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession, according to a KCSO news release.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., KCSO deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check at the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue.

While at the residence, they contacted Kimberly Tieche, 60, of Lake Isabella, who was in possession of over 140 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the release.