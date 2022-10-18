KCSO arrests 2 in Lamont shooting

Oct. 17—Kern County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile in connection with their investigation into a Lamont shooting Thursday that left a man wounded.

KCSO deputies arrived at the 10000 block of San Diego Street at 9:53 a.m. to respond to a shooting, and found a victim with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital.

Deputies investigated and identified a juvenile suspect who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday.

Detectives identified a second suspect, Rene Gutierrez, 18, who was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of loaded firearms, according to a KCSO news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.