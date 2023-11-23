KCSO arrests 7 in 'Problem Oriented Policing' project near school

Nov. 22—Kern County Sheriff's deputies along with Kern County Probation Department officers arrested seven suspects during what they called a "Problem Oriented Policing" project near Munsey Elementary School on Wednesday night.

The operation from about 7 to 11 p.m. followed complaints from residents about increased tagging and gang activity, according to a KCSO news release, which noted most graffiti is related to criminal street gangs.

Law enforcement made numerous traffic and pedestrian stops and probation checks. According to KCSO, the following people were arrested:

—David Fajardo, 32, on suspicion of being in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

—Alejando Hernandez, 22, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and being in possession of narcotics.

—Cory Lafavor, 45, on a misdemeanor warrant involving narcotics.

—Jayson Person, 44, on a felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant involving narcotics.

—Nathaniel Winston, 38, on a misdemeanor warrant involving trespassing.

—Raul Cruz, 32, on a felony warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony charge of a stolen vehicle.

—Justin Lafond, 46, on five misdemeanor warrants involving trespassing and narcotics.