KCSO arrests 9 in operation to apprehend suspected child sex abusers

Oct. 13—The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested nine people in connection to meeting a minor for sex in a sweeping decoy operation, according to a KCSO news release.

Sheriff's deputies will pose as minor children on various applications and websites, according to the news release.

KCSO reported the following are accused of contacting deputies with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor with the intention of performing lewd acts: Chad Drown — a 33-year-old Condors head athletic trainer — Raul Quinones, 32; Ronnie Usi, 39; Robert Gutierrez, 33; Arturo Rodriguez, 30; Shawn Phillips, 36; Tommy Camarena, 26; and Stephen Solano, 56.

Rick Mclean, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor for sex and arranging a meeting with a minor for sex, according to KCSO.

KCSO encourages parents to monitor their children's online activity and prevent them from clicking on inappropriate websites.

Anyone has information about these cases can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.