KCSO arrests 9 suspects on suspicion of labor trafficking, kidnapping 16 victims

Dec. 20—Nine people were arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of falsely imprisoning 16 people, ranging from 8 to 66 years old, for labor trafficking — including a man who said he was smuggled into America from Mexico.

An investigation started after a man began banging on doors and yelling for help Friday around 12:39 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cha Cha Court, near Foothill High School.

The man told KCSO deputies he escaped from a house where he was "held against his will" after arriving in the United States from Mexico. His wife and child were trapped with 12 other people, a KCSO news release issued Monday evening said.

Deputies found the victims in residences in the 600 block of South Haley Street and 500 block of Sloan Lane, the news release stated, adding that the people had been moved by suspects because the man escaped. Seven women and nine men were rescued, according to the KCSO.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of nine felonies of kidnapping, nine felonies of false imprisonment, nine felonies of human trafficking for labor purposes, child endangerment and criminal conspiracy. They are Carlos Manuel Cortez, 37; Juan Jose Gonzalez, 30; Alexis Medina, 26; Ismael Heredia Medina, 23; and Angel Meza Silva, 25.

Erika Garcia, 32 and Yesenia Garcia, 31 were also apprehended on suspicion of the other allegations but did not face a child endangerment charge.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested and booked on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy and resisting arrest.

The Kern County District Attorney's victim services unit and the Open Door Network helped provide resources to victims.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.