KCSO arrests man on suspicion of drug charges after traffic stop

Sep. 22—The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and seized drug paraphernalia and containers of suspected drugs as the result of a traffic stop Tuesday, according to a KCSO news release.

Michael Strickland, 43, was pulled over for suspected vehicle code violations around 8 p.m. in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on suspicion of several vehicle code violations, according to a KCSO news release.

After deputies learned he was on Post Community Release Supervision (PRCS), as well as having several active warrants, they searched his vehicle and found about 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a vial of possible liquid PCP and several items indicating drugs sales.

Strickland was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, drug sales, transporting drugs and possession of paraphernalia, the release stated.