KCSO arrests Wasco resident in fatal hit-and-run Sunday

Nov. 14—A Wasco resident has been arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, among other vehicle-code violations, in the death of a 41-year-old bicyclist Sunday near Poso Drive and Palm Avenue.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Gabriela Garza was taken into custody after an investigation into the collision identified her as the suspected driver.

The release said sheriff's deputies tried but were unable to save the female bicyclist at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, referencing case No. 2023-00128124, or call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.