KCSO: Arvin man in critical condition after he's shot several times

Mar. 13—An Arvin man was in critical condition Monday after he was shot multiple times Saturday in east Bakersfield, reported the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies went to the 600 block of Monet Court after getting reports of a shooting victim and learned the 29-year-old was taken to Kern Medical, a news release said.

The shooting is under investigation so anyone with have information about this incident are asked to call 661-861-3110 or to stay anonymous call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.