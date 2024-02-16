KCSO and Beto’s Automotive providing free painting, etching for catalytic converters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Beto’s Automotive for a catalytic converter theft prevention event.

KCSO will provide free painting and etching of your catalytic converter on Saturday, Feb. 24. The etching or painting will match your license plate number, which creates a way for law enforcement to locate you if your stolen catalytic converter is found.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon at Beto’s Automotive on East California Avenue in Bakersfield.

