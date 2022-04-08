KCSO: Broken-down vehicle leads to drug bust in Lemoore

Apr. 8—Three people were arrested for drug possession and/or drug paraphernalia possession and booked into the Kings County Jail Tuesday after a Sheriff's deputy stopped to assist what reportedly appeared to be drivers in distress.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., a Kings County Deputy Sheriff spotted two vehicles parked on the side of the road in the area of 18th Ave. and Lacey Blvd. in Lemoore.

It appeared one of the vehicles had broken down, so the deputy pulled in to provide assistance, according to reports.

The deputy contacted Pablo Chavez, Wiatt Breshears and Amanda St Denis, who were standing near a Dodge Dakota and a Cadillac LTS. The trio reportedly explained they were putting fuel into the Dodge because it had run out of gas.

The deputy inquired if anyone had anything illegal in their possession. Chavez and St Denis explained they each had a smoking device used for ingesting methamphetamine.

The deputy discovered Breshears and St Denis were both on probation and were subject to search by a peace officer.

During a search of Breshears' Dodge, the deputy reportedly located a large amount of meth, which totaled over 3.8 ounces. The deputy further located money in various denominations, along with the meth, according to reports.

During questioning Breshears reportedly admitted the meth belonged to him.

Kings County K-9, Bluz, arrived on scene with another deputy and was utilized to conduct a free-air sniff around the Cadillac that belonged to Chavez. K-9 Bluz alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from inside the Cadillac, according to reports.

Without the K-9 dog to assist, the Sheriff's deputy might not have been able to search the Cadillac, said Nate Ferrier, KCSO public information officer. He explained the officer had legal authority to search the Dodge because the driver was on probation.

"With the dog — the K-9 — they had probable cause," Ferrier said.

During a search of the Cadillac, Sheriff's deputies reportedly located an additional 16 grams of meth. Chavez reportedly admitted the meth belonged to him.

"The street value on an ounce of methamphetamine is between $150 and $300 — and even more if it's broken up into grams," Ferrier estimated.

The three were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.

Breshears was charged with sales of narcotics and transportation of a controlled substance.

Chavez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

St Denis was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were later released.

Ferrier said it is normal procedure to release non-violent criminal suspects from jail following bookings.

"With the laws the way they are, we don't normally keep non-violent criminals in custody," he said.

Although there have been numerous crimes committed in Lemoore recently, Ferrier said it does not appear to represent an upward trend.

"Certainly, the [Tachi] Palace is a big draw in that area, both in and out of the county," he said, referring to the popular casino and resort. "We really haven't seen a spike in crime in Lemoore, in particular."

Ferrier could not confirm whether the meth was being transported for dealing. However, he said it was a possibility.

"The normal user does not have ounces of drugs," Ferrier said.