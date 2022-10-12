KCSO deputies arrest 2 after shooting at Walmart

Oct. 12—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported that a man and a woman were arrested Monday night after a shooting in Walmart.

KCSO deputies responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting in progress inside the business.

Deputies immediately detained two suspects, Paul Anthony Vasquez Flores, 38, and Michelle Louise Estrada, 39, and believe Flores confronted the victim inside the store and physically assaulted him, according to a KCSO news release. Flores then armed himself with a handgun, chased the victim out of the store and into the parking lot, where he shot toward the victim.

The victim ran back inside the business where the suspect again shot at him. The victim was not struck by gunfire during the incident, the release notes.

Deputies found evidence of the shooting at the scene and recovered the handgun used in the incident.

Flores was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of stolen property. Michelle Louise Estrada was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, accessory after the fact, possession of stolen property and concealing evidence.