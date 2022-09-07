KCSO: Deputies arrest Wasco teen on suspicion of gun charge

Sep. 6—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 15-year-old after serving a search warrant in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies from the Wasco substation served a search warrant at around 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of 4th Street.

During their search, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, which is commonly referred to as a "ghost gun," as well as spent shell casings and a live .223 round.

The teenage suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of ammunition by a juvenile and possession of loaded firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.