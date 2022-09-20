KCSO deputies investigating death in vineyard

Sep. 19—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man who was found dead Monday in a vineyard, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard at 10:10 a.m. and found a dead man "suffering from trauma," the news release stated.

Homicide detectives also responded because of the location and "suspicious nature of the scene," the news release added. The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO rural crimes investigation unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.