KCSO deputies investigating Oildale death

Apr. 14—Kern County Sheriff's deputies who were called multiple times Friday morning to Oildale for a vandalism incident found a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted to save the man dying at about 10:16 a.m. in the 2100 block of Barnett Street until medical personnel arrived. Medical aid declared the man dead at the scene, KCSO reported.

More information about what happened wasn't released by sheriff's deputies Friday as they continue to investigate. KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza said it wasn't immediately clear if this incident could be called a homicide, suspicious death or another classification.

Tips should be directed to KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.