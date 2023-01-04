KCSO deputies, Ridgecrest police shoot, kill man

Jan. 3—Kern County Sheriff's deputies and Ridgecrest police shot and killed a man Tuesday in Ridgecrest.

Deputies from the Ridgecrest substation were called to help Ridgecrest police officers with a suicidal man armed with a gun, the KCSO wrote in a news release.

Both police and deputies fired from their guns after being called to the 300 block of Sahara Drive around 2:25 a.m., the news release added. The man was struck and taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the news release added. KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza declined to say if the deceased man fired at deputies, and if he did, who fired first.

People with information about this shooting may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.