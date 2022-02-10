KCSO: Deputies shoot, kill suspect who took hostage Wednesday

Feb. 9—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man after he took a person hostage in Oildale on Wednesday, according to a KCSO spokeswoman.

Deputies received several calls around 1:10 p.m., regarding a man breaking car windows and committing assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Pierce and State roads, said Danielle Kernkamp, KCSO spokeswoman.

Responding deputies found the suspect, who then attempted to take an uninvolved person hostage, Kernkamp said. The officer-involved shooting occurred and the armed suspect died, she added.

No other person was injured. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Kern County homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.