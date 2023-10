Oct. 30—The body of a man who went missing Oct. 21 in the Kern River west of Lake Ming has been recovered and identified, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

San Pedro resident Fredy O Medrano Y Medrano, 33, was found at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the river north of Hart Lake, KCSO said in a news release. It added that a postmortem exam will be one to determine the cause of death.