Mar. 20—The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Monday it is investigating the shooting deaths of two people on Saturday in east Bakersfield.

Deputies went to the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue at 5:02 p.m. and found a man and woman who died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

No other information was released. KCSO asked anyone with information about this case to call 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.