KCSO investigating 2 deaths in Lake Isabella

Feb. 6—Kern County sheriff's deputies found two dead men Sunday with trauma to their upper bodies when they went to Lake Isabella to check on two people unseen for several days, according to a news release issued Monday.

Homicide detectives went to the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road to investigate. They found a weapon at the scene, and they are not searching for any suspects, the news release said.

Asked whether this incident could be called a murder-suicide, KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza said the coroner will make that determination. Right now, it's a homicide investigation, she added.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.