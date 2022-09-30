KCSO investigating report of gun on Lamont campus

Sep. 29—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a report of a juvenile who might have been in possession of a firearm on a school campus in Lamont on Thursday. The report was determined to be a false alarm.

At around 11 a.m., Lamont deputies were dispatched to Mountain View Junior High in Lamont for a call regarding a possible juvenile in possession of a gun on campus, according to a KCSO news release. Deputies responded and initiated an investigation.

By 4:40 p.m., KCSO deputies had determined the initial report was unfounded.

Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.