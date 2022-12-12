KCSO investigating suspicious death

Dec. 11—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a dead man in a residence in the 3200 block of Montello Street who had been in an altercation a week earlier.

Kern County Fire Department personnel were dispatched Sunday to the residence. Personnel from the Coroner's Office arrived and "learned details which led the deputy coroner on scene to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office," a KCSO news release said.

Homicide detectives went to the residence, where they learned the deceased had been in an altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.