KCSO: Lemoore man stabbed to death, suspect in custody

Mar. 28—A Lemoore man was stabbed to death on Friday, March 25, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at approximately 6:52 a.m. They were dispatched to an address in the 16600 Block of Saltgrass Drive in Lemoore.

Kings County Dispatch advised a male was found unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a single stab wound.

Kings County Fire Department and Ambulance personnel provided medical treatment in an effort to save the male's life. However, they were not able to revive the man and he was declared deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Scott Jeff of Lemoore.

Deputies had been dispatched to a disturbance earlier in the morning in the area of Thomas Road and Saltgrass Drive involving the victim and a subject named Ivan Gutierrez, 37.

Deputies contacted the Kings County Detective's Unit, which arrived on scene and took over the investigation. As detectives were processing the crime scene, Gutierrez reportedly walked back into the area. Authorities contacted Gutierrez and discovered a knife in his possession.

Gutierrez was determined to be a suspect in the stabbing and was detained. As the investigation unfolded, he was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.

Gutierrez is charged with the crime of homicide. His bail was set at $5 million.