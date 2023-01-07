KCSO looking for Goodwill robbery suspect

Jan. 6—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of brandishing a knife at a Goodwill store and stealing items.

It happened Nov. 15 when a man went into Goodwill at 1100 Olive Drive, took out a knife and pushed employees, the KCSO wrote in a news release. He stole miscellaneous items, the news release added.

The man fled on foot. People with information about this incident may call Detective N. Webb at 661-392-4344, the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.