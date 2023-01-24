KCSO looking for man accused of brandishing gun at gas station clerk, stealing money

Jan. 23—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking help finding a person accused of brandishing a firearm at Chevron gas station clerk on Olive Drive and demanding money.

A white or Hispanic man went into the store, 5201 Olive Drive, at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 27 and fled after getting money, the Kern County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Webb at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.