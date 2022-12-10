KCSO: Man arrested after assaulting wife, leading deputies on chase

Dec. 9—A man was arrested Friday morning after the Kern County Sheriff's Office said he assaulted multiple people, including his wife, and led deputies on a car chase.

Juan Barajas, 40, began driving erratically when deputies arrived at the 14500 block of Evadell Court. Barajas didn't stop when asked and led deputies on a chase to Hageman and Old Farm roads, according to a KCSO news release.

Barajas was booked on suspicion of seven crimes, including battery on a spouse, vandalism and obstructing a peace officer.