KCSO: Man arrested with multiple drugs, currency

Mar. 16—A man was arrested in connection to having 50 grams of methamphetamine, 23 grams of morphine pills and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Iannalfo, 34, after he drove away from the 1200 block of Orange Street in Rosamond on Saturday, the news release said. Iannalfo was eventually apprehended near 15th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard.

Sheriff's deputies found drugs and currency in the car he attempted to escape in, KCSO wrote.