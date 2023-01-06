KCSO: Man dies after shooting at cars driving on Stockdale Highway

Jan. 5—A man died by suicide Thursday after shooting at vehicles driving on Stockdale Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after getting a report around 9:10 a.m. of a man shooting at cars, a KCSO news release said. The man was found dead in a field with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the news release added.

The investigation is ongoing, and those with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.