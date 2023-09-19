KCSO: Man with ghost gun, suspected fentanyl arrested

Sep. 18—Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of possessing an unserialized handgun also known as a ghost gun, and other crimes.

Vinson Callahan was arrested at about 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Gaston Street, a KCSO news release said, adding deputies also found live ammunition, drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl.

Callahan was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for several weapons violations including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected fentanyl.