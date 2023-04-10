KCSO: Man injured in officer-involved shooting

Apr. 9—A man who was shooting into an inhabited residence in south Bakersfield Saturday night was shot by a deputy or deputies, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

Deputies who went to the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive at about 9:55 p.m. "were confronted by a male suspect armed with a firearm and were involved in an officer involved shooting," a KCSO news release said.

The man was taken to a hospital. No deputies were hurt.

No other details were released.