KCSO petitioning Kern Secret Witness to assign reward money to Mojave mass shooting in hopes of spurring tips

Jun. 14—Kern Secret Witness, a nonprofit organization offering reward money for cases in which leads have dried up, is considering whether it should devote a certain amount to a mass shooting in Mojave that killed four people, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a shooting at 11:21 p.m. April 30 and found three people dead in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave. Another person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital but died.

KCSO detectives and personnel at the Kern County Crime Lab have "linked evidence" from the homicides and a shooting that happened earlier the same day as the mass killing, a news release said. Deputies went to the 16000 block of H Street in Mojave for reports of a shooting at 11:20 a.m. April 30. A man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries and has been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, KCSO wrote Wednesday. KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza would not elaborate on the meaning of linking evidence, saying doing so would ruin the integrity of the investigation.

No arrests have been announced. KCSO reported Wednesday, and multiple times in the past, that deputies submitted evidence to the Kern County Crime Lab to retrieve DNA. The results are pending, KCSO said Wednesday.

Kern Secret Witness allows tipsters to provide vital information in a case but stay anonymous. An investigator will approach the Kern Secret Witness Board, composed of members of the Bakersfield Police Department, KCSO, California Highway Patrol and others. The peace officer will describe his or her investigative efforts and how every lead has been thoroughly pursued and no other avenues exist.

The board will then assign a certain dollar amount to a case in hopes of people coming forward. Family members can also devote funds to a case.

An informant can call 661-322-4040, a line that is handled 24/7, to give information. The caller may receive a code name and if the tip proves to be helpful, law enforcement will put out a news release asking the tipster assigned to a code name to call the agency, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

Anyone with information may also call KCSO at 661-861-3110.