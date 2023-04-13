KCSO releases new details about man shot by deputies

Apr. 12—The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man shot by deputies this weekend had pointed his gun at law enforcement.

KCSO previously released limited details after deputies shot a man in the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive. On Wednesday, a news release said deputies came to the area after getting reports of a man shooting into an inhabited residence and trying to get inside.

Deputies came across Juan Jose Campos, 43, and that's when he reportedly pointed his gun at deputies. Campos was taken to a hospital after being struck by their gunfire.

Whether Campos ever fired his firearm was unclear, as were the severity of his injuries. No deputies were injured and a firearm was found on the scene.

Campos was listed in custody and was booked on suspicion of six felonies, including attempted murder.